Breaking Down Utah Football 2023 Early Signing Class

It’s been a few days since the early signing period ended on Friday and Utah football has put together an all-time high signing class in 2023. Utah’s 20-member signing class of 2023 Haul helped Utah jump 30 spots up the 247Sports Team Rankings, where they now sit No. 22 in the country when factoring in recruits and transfers. Last Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day was another fun one for Ute fans.

With the signing class, Utah officially welcomed 18 new additions to a program that is looking to build off of their consecutive Pac-12 titles in ’21 and ’22. This class is an indication that the future of Utah football is still quite strong and has a growing reputation throughout the country.

With the ink on NLIs dry and the class essentially, we take a look at the class from a few different angles, including where the newest Utes come from, how they rank compared to previous classes, and how they’re expected to fit within the Utah program.

The Utes ’23 early signing class included quarterback Mack Howardrunning backs John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley & Michael Mitchellreceivers Kainoa Carvalho, Daidren Zippererand Mikey Matthewstight end CJ JacobsenOffensive lineman Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu & Roger Alderman, defensive linemen Hunter Clegg, Stanley Raass and Jonah Leaealinebackers Levani Damun Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu, safety/ linebacker Johnathan Hallsafety Brock as Fonoimo, as well as cornerbacks Smith Snowden and CJ Blocker.

Let’s take at a few different angles…