Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 12 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Below is the latest South Dakota Media volleyball poll, issued for the week of Sept. 12, 2022.

Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.

1. O’Gorman (16), 3-0, 80; 2. Harrisburg, 8-0, 60; 3. Pierre, 8-0, 45; 4. Washington, 3-1, 29; 5. Huron, 7-0, 13.

Welcome in, welcome back: While the top-two Slots in the preseason poll — No. 1 O’Gorman and No. 2 Harrisburg — remain the same for a second straight week, all others in the rankings move up one spot. Washington has been ranked all four weeks, moving up from No. 5 to No. 4 and Huron is in the rankings for the first time this season after an undefeated start to the season.

Others receiving votes: Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3.

1. Sioux Falls Christian (16), 10-3, 80; 2. Dakota Valley, 4-0, 64; 3. Platte-Geddes, 7-0, 30; 4. Canton, 9-0, 25; 5. Rapid City Christian, 12-3, 21.

Platte-Geddes joins in: For the first time this season, Platte-Geddes moves into the Class A rankings, essentially taking Wagner’s slot in the rankings after defeating the previous No. 3 teams in four sets last week. Canton moves up to No. 4 from No. 5 and Rapid City Christian drops from No. 4 to No. 5. Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley remain at No. 1 and No. 2 for the fourth consecutive week.

Others receiving votes: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2, Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1.

1. Warner (16), 14-1, 90; 2. Northwestern, 6-3, 53; 3. Chester Area, 9-2, 46; 4. Burke, 10-2, 43; 5. Wolsey-Wessington, 7-2, 18.

Still the (No.) 1: Warner remains at the No. 1 slot in Class B for the fourth consecutive week, despite a loss to new No. 4 Burke at the Arlington Tournament. Both Warner and Burke went 4-1 at the tournament, with the Cougars winning the head-to-head matchup in a best-of-three match that went the distance. (Warner was the tournament Champion on a three-way tiebreaker with Elkton-Lake Benton. Burke moved up one spot, swapping with Wolsey-Wessington, despite the Cougars dropping a five-set match with O’Neill (Neb.) St. Mary’s , which is ranked in Nebraska’s Class D2.

Others receiving votes: None.