Breaking down the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll for Oct. 24 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Below is the latest South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll, issued for the week of Oct. 24, 2022.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records and points.

1. O’Gorman (13), 22-3, 65; 2. Sioux Falls Washington, 21-4, 48; 3. Harrisburg, 20-3, 43; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-5, 26; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 17-9, 11.

Tigers narrow gap is No. 2: After a 6-0 week that included a five-set win over Class A No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian, No. 3 Harrisburg now trails No. 2 Washington by five points, down from 13 a week ago. Over the weekend, the Tigers won all 10 sets they played across five best-of-three matches in the East/West Tournament.

At the top, O’Gorman further cemented his place at No. 1 following a 3-0 sweep of Washington in the Warriors’ home gym. Just like last week, the Knights took all 13 first-place votes, as the cushion between them and No. 2 grew to 17 points. Despite the shifting votes, all five places remained the same this week in addition to Pierre being the Lone team included in the receiving votes section.

Others receiving votes: Pierre, 14-4, 2.

1. Sioux Falls Christian (12), 26-5, 64; 2. Dakota Valley (1), 22-7, 52; 3. Wagner, 28-2, 37; 4. Canton, 20-4, 21; 5. Miller, 28-2, 15.

Down to one: Just like in Class AA, the top five remained the same this week, although No. 2 Dakota Valley did nab one first-place vote from Sioux Falls Christian, marking the first time the Chargers were the unanimous No. 1 since the preseason poll on Aug. 22. Elsewhere, the votes remained almost identical to last week, except in the receiving votes section. Last week, Elkton-Lake Benton was alongside Platte-Geddes and Rapid City Christian, but this week the Elks are all alone as PG and RCC dropped out.

Others receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-3, 6.

1. Warner (13), 30-2, 65; 2. Chester Area, 22-5, 48; 3. Burke, 26-4, 41; 4. Northwestern, 23-8, 27; 5. Wolsey-Wessington, 23-4, 11.

Make it four: It’s been a month now since the last shake-up in Class B. This week marks the fourth poll in a row where the top five remained unchanged, as those programs went a combined 9-2 this week, with both losses coming to ranked Class A competition (Burke fell, 2-1, in a tournament match against Wagner, while Wolsey-Wessington was swept by Miller).

Although no longer undefeated as of Oct. 15, Jones County continues to ride the wave created by its 27-0 start to a single vote in the poll, while Tripp-Delmont/Armour returned to the poll with two votes after a week away.

Others receiving votes: Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 22-4, 2; Jones County, 28-1, 1.