Breaking down the South Dakota Media Prep volleyball poll for Sept. 19 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Below is the latest South Dakota Media volleyball poll, issued for the week of Sept. 19, 2022.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and points.

1. O’Gorman (17), 4-0, 85; 2. Harrisburg, 10-0, 68; 3. Sioux Falls Washington, 5-1, 51; 4. Huron, 8-1, 26; 5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 5-1, 20.

Washington continues to climb: O’Gorman and Harrisburg have been locked at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot, respectively, for three weeks in a row, while Sioux Falls Washington has continued to rise up the rankings. Washington has been ranked all four weeks but made the jump from No. 5 to No. 4 last week and is now No. 3 this week. Huron moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 and Sioux Falls Jefferson jumped into the top five after Pierre dropped out from his No. 3 spots.

Others receiving votes: Pierre 4; Sioux Falls Lincoln 1.

1. Sioux Falls Christian (17), 10-0, 85; 2. Dakota Valley, 8-2, 67; 3. Platte-Geddes, 10-2, 30; 4. Canton, 10-1, 23; 5. Wagner, 14-2, 19.

Welcome back Wagner: Wagner had dropped out of the poll last week after previously being ranked No. 3. Thanks to a seven-win week, though, Wagner Slots back in at No. 5, knocking out Rapid City Christian, while the top four remained unchanged, including the Red Raiders’ Region 5A rival, Platte-Geddes, at No. 3.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 16; Hamlin 8; Miller 5; Elkton-Lake Benton 2.

1. Warner (17), 15-1, 85; 2. Northwestern, 10-5, 56; 3. Chester Area, 10-3, 48; 4. Burke, 10-2, 42; 5. Wolsey-Wessington, 8-2, 21.

Copy and paste: This week’s top five is exactly the same as it was a week ago, with Warner as the No. 1 team in Class B for the fifth week in a row. The biggest difference in this week’s poll is that Newell and Tripp-Delmont/Armour are now receiving votes, whereas last week there were no teams outside the top five to receive a vote.

Others receiving votes: Newell 2; Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.