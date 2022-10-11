Breaking down the South Dakota Media Prep volleyball poll for Oct. 10 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Below is the latest South Dakota Prep Media volleyball poll, issued for the week of Oct. 10, 2022.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and points.

1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, (8), 18-3, 56; 2. Sioux Falls Washington (4), 15-2, 52; 3. Harrisburg, 12-3, 31; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 14-3, 26; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 14-8, 12.

Knights back in front: The back-and-forth moves at the top of Class AA now favor O’Gorman moving to No. 1 in this week’s poll. That occurred despite a 7-1 week for Sioux Falls Washington, which lost to Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Scheels Invitational in Fargo, ND in a two-set tournament match. The Knights and Warriors remain in close proximity, with four points and a few first-place votes separating them and the two teams don’t play until Oct. 21 for their only regular-season meeting. The remaining three teams in the poll — Harrisburg, Jefferson and Lincoln — remain in the 3-4-5 position for another week.

Others receiving votes: Huron, 11-3, 3.

1. Sioux Falls Christian (12), 22-4, 60; 2. Dakota Valley, 15-5, 48; 3. Wagner, 21-2, 35; 4. Canton, 15-3, 10; 5. Platte-Geddes, 17-4, 9.

A steady top-5: There were no changes in the Class A top-5 poll, with Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley and Wagner all going undefeated for the week. Canton stayed in its position despite a three-set loss to Sioux Falls Christian and a 3-1 loss to Wagner, with a 3-1 win over a solid Garretson team to remain at No. 4.

Others receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton, 19-2, 8; Miller, 21-2, 5; Rapid City Christian, 24-6, 5.

1. Warner (12), 26-2, 60; 2. Chester Area, 19-5, 44; 3. Burke, 20-3, 39; 4. Northwestern, 20-8, 22; 5. Wolsey-Wessington, 20-3, 14.

No changes in Class B: The top-five remains rock solid in Class B for the second consecutive week. The top-four teams are slotted in the top 13 for opponents’ winning percentage to measure strength of schedule. (Wolsey-Wessington is 22nd this week.) Jones County, the last undefeated team in Class B volleyball, received a vote this week in the poll for the first time, despite having a schedule that Ranks 63rd out of 72 teams for opponent’s winning percentage .

Others receiving votes: Jones County, 21-0, 1st.