Breaking down the race for FCS top seed

While there are two weeks left in college football’s FCS regular season, South Dakota State has just one game left, Saturday in Brookings against Illinois State, and the immediate stakes are abundantly clear.

Win, and Sole possession of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title is theirs.

But after that it gets a little tricky.

The Jackrabbits are the No. 1 team in the Top 25 poll and have been ever since they knocked off North Dakota State. So the Assumption is they would be the No. 1 seed should they complete the season unbeaten against FCS opponents. But there are some other factors in play.

Sacramento State is No. 2, and they’re undefeated not just in the FCS but overall. The Hornets are 9-0, which includes a win over Colorado State of the FBS (yes, the same FBS team the Jacks beat last year). And their last three wins have been their most impressive, as they’ve taken down Montana, Idaho and Weber State, all ranked teams, consecutively. The Hornets finish up at Portland State and at home against Cal-Davis.

