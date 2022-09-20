Breaking down the point with Kyle Smith

BUS — With two minutes and a dying cellphone to ask Washington State men’s basketball Coach Kyle Smith a couple of questions, one’s thoughts naturally turn to distribution and, more specifically, the 274 assists lost out of the Cougars’ backcourt with the graduation of Michael Flowers and transfers of Tyrell Roberts and Noah Williams.

“We’ve got a lot of options,” Smith told Cougfan.com Friday when asked how the point guard position is shaping up for the 2022-23 season. Tennessee transfer Justin Powella Spokane freshman Dylan DarlingSt. Mary’s transfer Jabe Mullins and U18 French national team standout Kymany Houinsou are all in the mix.

Powell, Mullins and Houinsou all stand 6-6 and bring versatility to the roster, while Darling is 6-2 and possesses the hard-nosed approach that helped make his dad a WSU and NFL linebacking standout, Smith said.

Watch the video above for Smith’s complete analysis of the point and who is getting the most run there here in the early stages of fall workouts when practice time is limited to eight hours per week. Smith also talks about 6-9 Mael Hamon-Crespinanother Rookie from France and the U18 national team who is making an early mark.

Cougar men’s hoops team working hard here on a Friday afternoon #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/FpXmhtsm9a — COUGFANcom (@CougfanCOM) September 16, 2022

FOUR GUYS MAKING A POINT:

Powell averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in an injury-shortened freshman season at Auburn in 2020-21 before battling for playing time last season at Tennessee when he averaged 14.1 minutes and 3.7 points per game and shot 38.1 percent from downtown.

Darling rewrote the single-season scoring record book in the Greater Spokane League as a senior in 2021-22, eclipsing Adam Morrison for both highest scoring average (33.2) and most points in one game (58). He averaged 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game and was named state Class 4A Player of the Year.

Mullins, a one-time star at Mount Si High, played in 53 games at St. Mary’s over the last two seasons, starting 11 as a true freshman. They averaged 11.9 minutes and 2.9 points per game over the two seasons. Last season he shot 37.3 percent from downtown.

Houinsou started for the French U18 national team where he averaged 10 points and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 64 percent from two-point range. Noted for outstanding defense.

