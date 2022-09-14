Breaking down the golf trip of a lifetime

Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak posing after a wild three-day Buddies trip through the United Kingdom.

Three courses, three countries, three days. That’s the absolutely Wicked itinerary I crafted for my coworker Dylan Dethier and myself in the middle of August.

We were tasked with taking a trip through the linksland, Casting away the comforts of the American summer for whatever whipped in off the Irish Sea. And we wouldn’t just be playing top courses; we had lined up the next three Open Championship hosts: Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush. As Tricky as this boondoggle was logistically — think redeye flights, 4 am wake-up calls and driving on the left side of the road — one of our favorite aspects was this whole thing was attainable.

Playing the best courses in America takes connections, networking, invites. In the UK just because a course is private doesn’t mean it’s off-limits. So, yes, you can do this trip, too. Or you can add to it and create something even more grand. How? We’ll tell you all about it in a special InsideGOLF Zoom call, happening LIVE on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 pm ET. Not already an InsideGOLF member? Join here for only $20 and enjoy more than $100 in benefits.

Dylan and I will explain our favorite parts of each course, the can’t-miss stops in each town and what you gain as a golfer when you make a dream Buddies trip like this one happen. So click here to join InsideGOLF — where you’ll get access to our editors, our trips, our stories and much more — and come prepared with questions for the two of us. Anything is on the table!