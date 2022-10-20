Breaking down the forwards and bigs for Nebraska men’s basketball

Nebraska men’s basketball begins exhibition play against Chadron State on Oct. 23. Until then, The World-Herald will preview one position group on the Huskers’ roster per week.

Second group: The forwards and bigs, which have too often looked overwhelmed against Big Ten behemoths during the Fred Hoiberg era. What can new size and energy inject into the Huskers’ front line? Included with each player is his jersey number and his height and weight according to Nebraska’s official roster.

Latest word: This should be the best rebounding team of Hoiberg’s tenure, which is admittedly a low bar to clear. The Huskers have never ranked better than 210th in offensive or defensive rebounding percentage since 2019-20. But that was before Blaise Keita and Juwan Gary arrived. Gary’s motor churns so hard that Hoiberg is changing the Huskers’ philosophy on offensive rebounds (read: NU is actually going to pursue them). Keita has the frame and fight – watch for elbows – that can help take the pressure off sixth-year senior Derrick Walker against top Big Ten bigs. Nebraska will still deploy double teams against star bigs like Hunter Dickinson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Zach Edey, and it still lacks a bona-fide rim protector – this group will take charges more than it will block shots – but it will also have more big bodies to choose from. Wilhelm Breidenbach Returns from injury, too, and his versatile skill set – shooting, passing, even handling – will be crucial to unlocking Nebraska’s offense when it plays two big men, a look NU will deploy more often this season.

Who can help: NU’s coaching staff adores Denim Dawson’s defensive tool kit. Length, athleticism, IQ – it’s all there. But Dawson’s offense – particularly his jump shot – had a long way to go when he arrived on campus last season. And while an extra semester in the Hoiberg lab undoubtedly helped, that’s still an area where coaches want to see growth. With Gary, Walker and Keita all figuring into the rotation, NU already has a few Tricky spacing fits. Oleg Kojinets still has the blueprint of a skillset – size, shot, skills – that NU would find useful, but he might need another year to hone them (and add weight) before he’s ready to Bang with the Big Ten. Kojinets was always going to be a long-term project, and the Huskers need results now.

Rotation: Put me down for Walker and Breidenbach as the two starters from this group. Both will be empowered as playmakers. I think one of NU’s big guards occupies the third front court spot, but Gary will likely see considerable time as an off-bench caffeine jolt. Keita will play plenty, too, particularly during conference play, when his Fearless physicality is most valuable. Dawson earns time if his jumper improves, someone else’s fades, and/or if NU’s Perimeter defense isn’t up to par.

Brief Player Bios (ordered by jersey number)

Board-crashing forward that makes up for size disadvantage with a grimy will to move bodies. Defends well but needs to improve as a defensive rebounder.

Ready-made wing defender with impressive length and athleticism. The future depends on skill development, which NU boasts as a staff specialty

Be reliable. Steady rebounder and locker-room presence coming off the best Offensive season of his career (and the most efficient in school history). Sneaky good passer, too.

Newfound muscle that should boost NU’s rebounding and interior defense. Eats charges like the kids Eat Halloween candy: in clusters and with a smile.

Uniquely skilled big man who can (in theory) shoot it, pass it and drive it coming off ACL surgery. Works like crazy on defense but still learning to channel his aggression — 8.5 fouls committed per 40 minutes last season.

Intriguing prospect whose stretch-big skills still need refining. Future is bright but blurry.

In-state walk-on who earned all-state honors at Elkhorn South, where he led the Storm to its Class-A state tournament appearance.