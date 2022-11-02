Breaking down the Class D-1 bracket

CHAD MAYS Lincoln Journal Star



Class D-1 is truly up for grabs and multiple teams enter the state tournament riding hot streaks. Which one will keep it going?

The Qualifiers

BDS (26-5, rated No. 5): The Eagles entered the state tournament playing strong volleyball, winning 11 of their last 12 games.

Cambridge (29-2, No. 3): Riding a strong offense led by Jalen Kent (298 kills) and Jacey Kent (264 kills), the Trojans look for their first state title in 29 years.

Hartington CC (24-10, No. 7): Led by Laney Kathol (415 kills), Hartington CC Returns to the state tournament after missing out in 2021.

Nebraska Christian (27-7, No. 9): The Eagles make their return to the state tournament after losing in the semifinals in 2021.

Norfolk Catholic (28-4, No. 1): Channatee Robles (463 kills) is leading the way for the Knights as they make a charge for their first state title.

Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2, No. 2): After making the state tournament in D-2 in 2020 and 2021, Olivia Hansen (290 kills) and the Wolves look to make a deep run this year.

Meridian (27-4, No. 6): After missing out on the tournament each of the last four seasons, Meridian had a strong season that saw it only lose three sets in the matches they won.

SEM (27-5, No. 4): Led offensively by Mikah O’Neill (349 kills), the Mustangs are making their first state appearance since 2006.

Riding a hot streak

Cambridge: The Trojans have won 21 of their last 22 matches. During those games, Cambridge went on a 17-match winning streak that was snapped by Southwest in a five-set loss. The Trojans closed out their season on a four-game winning streak.

Wednesday’s first-round matchups

Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian, 1 p.m

Cambridge v Hartington CC, 1pm

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian, 3 p.m

Players to watch

OH Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic: Robles is one of the most dominant hitters in her class, registering 463 kills this season.

S Meredith McGregor, Hartington CC: McGregor has been instrumental in helping the Trojans function, leading her team with 805 assists and 50 service aces.

OH Laney Kathol, Hartington CC: Along with McGregor, Kathol has been the other big force for the Trojans, racking up 415 kills.

MH Taryn Arbuthnot, SEM: Leading her team in ace blocks and tied for first in aces, Arbuthnot has put together a strong campaign to help the Mustangs in the search for a state title.

S Hayley Silva, BDS: Silva has had a strong all-around season, leading her team in assists with 350. She’s also tied for first in aces with 29 and is in the triple digits in kills.

Our take

Well. 1 Norfolk Catholic has looked like the top team for most of the season, but others in the class have picked up some steam as the regular season came to a close. Well. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center and No. 3 Cambridge each look like teams that can get on a run in the tournament. Well. 7 Hartington CC has a big win 3-1 win over Norfolk Catholic — Proving they can hang with the best. The class is filled with teams finally making a return to the state tournament and teams that have come up just short in recent years, setting up for a fun week of volleyball.