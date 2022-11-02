Breaking down the Class B bracket

The main storyline in Class B this season has been will Omaha Skutt extend their record with its eighth straight volleyball title. This week, the SkyHawks will be put to the test to see if it can continue its dominance.

The Qualifiers

Elkhorn North (30-4, rated No. 2): The Wolves have been the wire-to-wire second-ranked team this year, and their only four losses have been to top-five Class A teams. Grace Heaney leads a star-studded group.

GI Northwest (21-14, No. 8): The Vikings defeated No. 7 York to get here, but no one should be surprised. Good defense has them at state for the 21st season in a row.

Bennington (27-7, No. 3): It’s the Badgers’ first appearance at the state tournament since 2017. And the duo of Olivia Mauch and Lauren Buzbee have them playing the best of the season.

Seward (28-7, No. 5): The Bluejays are back for the first time in five years, thanks a lot to the play of Sophia Turek and her 393 kills.

Omaha Skutt (29-10, No. 1): The SkyHawks have yet to play a team in the Class B state tournament this year. But Morgan Burke, one of the best hitters in the state, has them in contention.

Waverly (19-15, No. 9): The Vikings won their three postseason games to get to the state tournament, and a good block and aggressive serving are big reasons for that.

Norris (28-7, No. 4): Back-to-back runner-up finishes have the Titans hungry for a state championship. Gracie Kircher (327 kills) and Anna Jelinek (307 kills) could help get them there.

Sidney (28-6, No. 6): The Red Raiders are the great unknown in the field. They did not play a Class B state qualifier. But Karsyn Leeling, who has 374 kills, could get them far.

Riding a hot streak

Elkhorn North: Before their two close losses to Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Westside, the Wolves had not lost since August. It was a streak of 22 straight twins. During that streak, they defeated 10 teams Featured in the Class A and B ratings.

Wednesday’s first-round matchups

Elkhorn North vs. GI Northwest, 9 a.m

Bennington vs. Seward, 11 a.m

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 9 a.m

Norris vs. Sydney, 11 a.m

Players to watch

OH Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North: Heaney is a great all-around player. She has 388 kills this season with a hitting percentage of .337. Oh, and she is second on the team in digs.

OH Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt: If the SkyHawks win for the eighth straight year, Burke will be front and center. She leads Class B in Kills with 448 at an efficient .329 clip.

L Olivia Mausch, Bennington: Mausch is one of the best back-row players in the country. She is averaging an incredible 8.4 digs per set. Mausch is a really good server, too; she is sixth in the state with 75 ace serves.

OH Gracie Kircher, Norris: Kircher leads a two-player heavy offense for the Titans. But her 327 kills have come on .334 hitting. She also has 226 digs and 359 assists.

OH Sophia Turek, Seward: Turek is the Bluejays’ best player with 393 kills this season and 275 digs. She will be the key player if Seward makes a run.

Our take

The top four-ranked teams in Class B — Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North, Bennington and Norris — have looked like the four best teams in this class for most of the season. The No. 3 Badgers and No. 4 Titans are both great teams. But to beat the No. 1 SkyHawks and No. 2 Wolves, it may take a perfect chain of events. Those two have been on a collision course to the Finals since the season started, and we very well might get the long-desired Matchup on Saturday.