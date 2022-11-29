Breaking down the 4A Arizona high school football semifinals

Just about the only normal thing in the 4A Arizona high school football Playoffs has been the continued dominance of the top two seeds, ALA-Gilbert North and Snowflake. In theory, that sets up two potentially lopsided semifinal matchups. But these Playoffs have proven that logical outcomes don’t always prevail.

With that in mind, The Republic breaks down the matchups, which are set for 7 pm Friday, at the higher seed school:

Well. 13 Lake Havasu at No. 1 LOWER-Gilbert North

Lake Havasu has been one of the great stories of this postseason across the state. The Knights snuck into the Playoffs as an unheralded 7-3 team and have proceeded to knock off the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in consecutive weeks. They’re doing so on the back of outrageous performances from running back Isaac Stopke. Stopke was great in the regular season, never posting a game without a touchdown or below 100 yards. But he’s been absurd in the playoffs, rushing for 659 yards and nine touchdowns in Lake Havasu’s two games.

