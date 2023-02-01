Breaking Down the 2023 NC State Football Schedule!

With basketball season in full swing and spring camp still nearly one month away, it’s still never too early to talk about NC State football. And with the ACC releasing the full schedule on Monday evening, Michael and Cory break it all down on the latest podcast.

How difficult is the schedule for NC State in conference play? What is the toughest stretch of the season for the Pack? How critical will a strong start be for State on the season? We cover it all on this podcast!

