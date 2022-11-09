Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football Championship

For high school football teams at Arizona’s top three levels, Championship weekend is still a month away. In 1A, where lower enrollments mean schools play eight-man football, the Championship is this Saturday.

The Republic breaks down that matchup, which will be played at 6 pm, at Coronado High School in Scottsdale:

Well. 4 Williams vs. No. 3 Mogollon, Saturday, 6 pm

After a first two rounds that were almost all chalk, the semi-finals brought a pair of major upsets.

Williams went on the road and stunned undefeated Hayden, 56-38. Entering that game, the Vikings looked as if they would need to rely on their defense to pull off the upset. Instead, they were able to get it done thanks to the heroic efforts of senior running back Drew Logan, who took 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Danny Sigfried also came up big, passing for 197 yards — his second most of the year — and not turning the ball over.

On Saturday, that will again be the recipe for Williams. However, it’s a task easier said than done against Mogollon, which has won two straight titles. The Mustangs began their three-peat attempt with two losses in their first five games behind an experienced but talented group. Since late September, though, they’ve rounded into form nicely.

Last week’s win over St. David was the latest example. Mogollon trailed at Halftime but showed its poise in the second half, snagging two key fourth quarter Picks to seal the win. That’s the type of resolve they’ll need to take down Sifried, Logan and Williams.

Prediction: Williams 44, Mogollon 39

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter @theo_mackie.