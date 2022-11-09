Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football Championship

Breaking down the 1A Arizona high school football Championship

For high school football teams at Arizona’s top three levels, Championship weekend is still a month away. In 1A, where lower enrollments mean schools play eight-man football, the Championship is this Saturday.

The Republic breaks down that matchup, which will be played at 6 pm, at Coronado High School in Scottsdale:

Well. 4 Williams vs. No. 3 Mogollon, Saturday, 6 pm

After a first two rounds that were almost all chalk, the semi-finals brought a pair of major upsets.

Williams went on the road and stunned undefeated Hayden, 56-38. Entering that game, the Vikings looked as if they would need to rely on their defense to pull off the upset. Instead, they were able to get it done thanks to the heroic efforts of senior running back Drew Logan, who took 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Danny Sigfried also came up big, passing for 197 yards — his second most of the year — and not turning the ball over.

