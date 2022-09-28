Breaking down Penny Hardaway’s new-look roster

Memphis basketball’s dizzying offseason has finally come to an end.

The gap, if one can call it that, between the Tigers’ second-round NCAA Tournament exit and Wednesday’s start of team practices was bridged by comings (highlighted by point guard Kendric Davis), goings (nine to be exact, not even counting members of the coaching staff), and a Blend of both (who can forget Emmanuel Akot, the once-and-never Tiger?). There were hits (keeping DeAndre Williams and Alex Lomax) and misses (Jamarion Sharp and Caleb Murphy). Flips (Keontè Kennedy) and flirts (Emoni Bates).

But that’s all over and done with. Now that the dust is (mostly) settled, here is a rundown of Penny Hardaway’s 2022-23 Memphis basketball roster.

Chandler Lawson

Looking back: The Memphis native was hampered in 2021-22 (his first season with the Tigers) by an ankle injury that initially sidelined him for 12 games. Even when he returned, the ankle wasn’t completely healed and he finished the season with the fewest minutes per game on the team (8.2).

Looking ahead: Entering his fourth season at the Division I level, Lawson will be a key piece of the Tigers’ frontcourt rotation. His versatility and veteran experience make him a valuable asset. Lawson was 9-of-17 inside the arc last season and was the second-most efficient rebounder (one every 3.7 minutes) on the team. Former Tiger Jalen Duren had one board every 3.1 minutes.

