Breaking down new offers in 2023 recruiting class

Michigan football has extended new offers in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s a breakdown as well as where the Wolverines stand with new targets.

If you didn’t see it this past weekend or maybe got lost in the hype of Michigan football and Michigan State, one of the Wolverines’ top targets at cornerback went off the board to Georgia as Chris Peal announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

It was disappointing to be sure because the Wolverines seemed to have some momentum. They definitely finished as the runner-up for the Providence Day prospect after hosting him for a couple of visits this fall.

Georgia made a strong push at the end and that was enough. The result is that Michigan football still doesn’t have a cornerback committed in the 2023 recruiting class.

Kendrick Bell could possibly be a defensive back. It seems like he will be a quarterback or a wide receiver, but he’s the kind of athlete that could play a few different positions.

Still, it was good to see Michigan football expanding the board. They have started to push again with another 2023 defensive back — Shawn Russ. Yet, UM has also offered another 2023 defensive back in Tyler Scott out of Georgia.

Scott is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and is starting to become one of the fastest risers in the class. Scott is ranked 606th overall in 2023 and 50th among cornerbacks. Auburn and Tennessee are the leaders according to the On3 Prediction machine and Scott told Chad Simmons of On3.com that the Vols were the leaders after a recent visit.

However, that could change if the Wolverines are able to get him on campus. That being said, it’s kind of late in the process and it makes Landing Jyaire Hill, the top cornerback target left on the board in 2023, even more important.

A new wide receiver offer in 2023

The Wolverines have been looking for a bigger wide receiver to add to the 2023 class and it is possible that five-star Nyckoles Harbor fills that role. Yet, he could also be an edge rusher or a tight end, and regardless of the numbers, he’s always going to have a spot.

Karmello English, a four-star wideout formerly committed to Auburn visited Michigan football recently. UM also just offered Chance Fitzgerald, a prospect that has been offered by Kentucky, Auburn, and others just in the last week or so.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound wideout out of Tennessee isn’t rated according to the On3 Consensus rankings, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be. Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech are also interested and have offered.

In fact, the Hokies are the leader according to the On3 Prediction machine but this seems like a winnable recruitment, although Michigan would need to get him on campus soon and probably multiple times in order to be a serious threat, although that’s not always true.

English is also one to watch as a pledge from him would lessen the need for another wide receiver in Michigan football’s 2023 class and he just visited for the Penn State game.