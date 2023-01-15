Breaking down key visitors and a 2023 flip attempt

Despite the Jim Harbaugh saga, Michigan football is still hosting a number of key recruits this weekend and there could be a flip in play in the 2023 class.

It’s hard to focus on Michigan football recruiting with all the noise surrounding head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his possible departure to the NFL.

On that front, all the Trusted sources and Reporters are saying things are “close.” But I still worry about Sean Payton not winding up in Denver. If the Broncos offer, all bets could be off and we could be looking at Sherrone Moore as head coach.

At any rate, Michigan football is trying to move forward like its business as usual (what else can you do?) and this weekend will be the first time recruits can be on campus again after the end of the recruiting dead period.

And the Wolverines are actually in a pretty good position to flip Cameron Brandt, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound D-lineman committed to Stanford. He’s out of Chatsworth, California, and is ranked 390th overall and as a four-star according to the On3 Consensus rankings. He’s also taking an official visit to Michigan this weekend, which is a very good sign for the Wolverines.

Obviously, David Shaw resigning as Stanford head coach opened the door with Brandt, plus Michigan football could use another EDGE in the 2023 class. It’s an official visit and flipping Brandt going into the late signing period would be great for the Wolverines.

But it’s hard to see it happening if the Harbaugh situation isn’t resolved soon. The statements by Harbaugh and Santa Ono probably helped a little, but Jim really needs to put pen to paper.

Some 2024 recruits set to be on campus

A slew of other targets in the 2024 recruiting class will be visiting Michigan football this weekend headlined by five-star Ohio cornerback Bryce West.

West (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) out of Cleveland, is ranked 27th overall in the 247 sports composite rankings and told Maize and Brew that he will be going to the Michigan-Northwestern basketball game and spending time with Steve Clinkscale.

In-state 2024 Recruit Jacob Oden, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound athlete who is ranked 191 overall according to the 247 sports composite rankings, will also be on campus Sunday according to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider. He’s been trending with expert Picks to UM.

Ohio EDGE defender Brian Robinson, also of the 2024 recruiting class, is expected to be on campus next weekend along with some other top targets coming in for Junior Day.

It would be great to have a contract in place for head Coach Jim Harbaugh by then because the 2024 class is probably headed the same way as the 2023 class if not.

I’m already pretty worried about five-star QB Jadyn Davis, who has pushed back his timeline again. Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, and others are making a push and Michigan football isn’t the overwhelming favorite it once was there.

In short, Michigan football needs this Harbaugh stuff resolved so it can stop recruiting with one hand tied behind its back.

Even so, UM did a good job of getting some key targets on campus this weekend and if this all blows over and a deal is signed relatively soon, this could end up being a fruitful weekend of recruiting for Michigan football.