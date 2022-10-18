Breaking down commitment of Kendrick Bell in 2023

Michigan football is bringing another member of the Bell family to Ann Arbor as Ronnie’s younger brother Kendrick Bell committed to the Wolverines.

Ronnie Bell is one of the best reminders of why the “stars matter” crowd isn’t always right. Stars do matter. But they also aren’t the end-all or be-all.

Coming out of high school, Bell was a lower-ranked three-star recruit. All he’s done since committing to the Wolverines is lead them in receptions twice in 2019 and 2020.

Bell was poised for another big season in 2021 before a knee injury. At any rate, this post isn’t necessarily about Ronnie Bell. But it is about him a little bit because his younger brother Kendrick Bell, another underrated recruit, announced his commitment to Michigan football on Monday.

According to the On3 Consensus rankings, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback is ranked 1,008th overall and also 53rd at his position. However, it’s not clear if Michigan football is going to take him as a quarterback, a wide receiver, or a defensive back.

It seems likely that he will get switched to a different position. That’s what EJ Holland reported last month when Michigan offered and here’s what he wrote on Monday following the pledge:

“Bell is listed as a quarterback but has the potential to play wide receiver or defensive back at the level. The intriguing athlete passed for 2,267 yards, rushed for 313 yards, and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior. Bell is also a standout in track and field, advancing to the state meet last year in the high jump. Bell, who self-reports a 4.6 40 time, also participates in the long jump, triple jump, and 4×400. Off the field, Bell carries a 3.1 GPA.”

Breaking down the commitment of Kendrick Bell

Holland doesn’t specifically say where Michigan is going to play Bell, but it feels like he’s really coming as an athlete. Lots of high school programs take their best athlete and play them at quarterback. Many also double as defensive backs.

You never quite know with Jim Harbaugh. My hunch is that like with Ronnie Bell, Harbaugh sees a good athlete and good football player.

That’s a pretty solid recipe and in a class that’s low on commitments, it makes sense to take one from Bell, who seems like a solid candidate to outplay his ranking, just like his brother did.

Bell is the 15th commitment of the 2023 class for the Wolverines and he’s the lowest-ranked position player according to the 247 sports composite rankings. But as I said, Ronnie Bell was a three-star and for that matter, so was Hassan Haskins.

Plenty of three-star recruits wind up going to the NFL. The ranking/scouting system, especially for high school kids isn’t an exact science. It’s less exact than the NFL Scouting process and that’s why it’s good to bet on some athletes like Bell with solid production.

Bell runs a reported 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, but that number could improve. There’s also a chance he could wind up being a quarterback in Ann Arbor. As I said, you never know with Jim Harbaugh.

What I think I do know is that since Harbaugh has been the head coach, Michigan football has been exceptional with its evaluations. It’s one of its biggest strengths on the recruiting trail and that’s why I don’t care about Kendrick Bell’s ranking.

I trust the staff and I think with his versatility, Bell is going to wind up being a contributor for the Wolverines one way or another.