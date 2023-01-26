Breaking down another 2024 commitment from Ohio

Michigan football continues to make inroads on the recruiting trail in the state of Ohio and here’s a breakdown of the new 2024 commitment Ted Hammond.

There was talk of Michigan football Landing a commitment from the state of Ohio on Wednesday and those predictions came to fruition as the Wolverines landed three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond, who was on campus as part of Junior Day last weekend.

Hammond is out of Cincinnati and is ranked as the No. 357 Recruit overall in the 2024 class according to the 247 sports composite rankings. Yet, he’s 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 13 Recruit in the state of Ohio.

Mike Elston was the primary recruiter and the Wolverines were able to close quickly after offering Hammond last month. They visited for a game during the season for the Nebraska game and made another trip to campus last weekend.

Michigan football now has five commitments in the 2024 class and is ranked 9th. Hammond is the second player out of Ohio joining four-star Offensive tackle Luke Hamilton. This also comes on the heels of Michigan football signing four players from the Buckeye state in 2023.

That’s six signees/commitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes combined and we are still very early in the 2024 cycle. Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan football staff have been making an aggressive push and it’s really starting to pay off.

More on the commitment of Ted Hammond to Michigan football

Hammond doesn’t have an offer from Ohio State and fans of that team will say that’s why this commitment doesn’t matter. He’s also a three-star right now, but I think he’s got a good chance to improve this ranking and is already on the edge of being a four-star.

Hammond is likely going to be a 3-technique or a five-technique in Michigan’s scheme. He’ll need to add some weight but the length is already there at 6-foot-5. Think about a guy like Mike Morris. They turned into an EDGE but for Hammond, think Mason Graham according to 247 sports.

“He looks like an Odd front 3-4 end who can play the six or the five tech,” said 247Sports Analyst Chris Singletary. “I think he can get to 280-290 pounds, solid athlete, he can get off the ball and there’s still a lot of meat on the bone and it’s encouraging that he’s a four-sport guy. I could see him being like Mason Graham. You can tell he’s fundamentally sound.”

Some Michigan football fans are going to scoff at this commitment because Hammond is listed as a three-star, yet Graham was too and he looked like a future early-round draft pick last season.

Mike Elston knows what he’s doing as an evaluator and I bet he’s excited to land Hammond who is a multi-sport athlete and a dude that can be a multi-year starter down the road in my estimation.