Breaking Down 2022-23 Schedule By KenPom

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season.

Key non-conference games will be important for shaping an NCAA Tournament at-large resume, a handful of Quad One conference games, and then hoping some teams become much better than their projections.

When BYU joins the Big 12, it’s much easier to figure out. 18 Quad One games in conference play with a bunch of Top-50 KenPom games. It’s going to be a huge step up for BYU. But that’s next season. So what does the schedule look like this year?

Let’s break down BYU’s schedule by the KenPom ratings, starting with the highest-rated BYU opponent, Gonzaga, to the lowest in Lindenwood. Keep in mind BYU will play two games against Division-II squads. Those programs don’t factor into the ratings.

BYU starts the 2022-23 season at No. 44 in the KenPom ratings. Typically it takes around 10 games to get a clear reading of where the ratings truly lie on teams, but it’s a good starting position for a BYU Squad that looks to get back to the Big Dance after a year away.

Well. 3 Gonzaga

Dates: January 12, 2023 (Home) & February 11, 2023 (Away)

KenPom Predictions

Home: 30% win probability

Road: 14%

Well. 18 San Diego State

Date: November 11, 2022

Location: Viejas Arena

KenPom Prediction

28% win probability

Well. 23 Creighton

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)

KenPom Prediction

41% win probability

Well. 36 U.S.C

Date: November 23, 2022

Location: Imperial Arena (Bahamas – Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament)

KenPom Prediction

46% win probability

Well. 47 Saint Mary’s

Dates: January 28, 2023 (Home) & February 18, 2023 (Away)

KenPom Predictions

Home: 63% win probability

Away: 40%

Well. 72 Utah

Date: December 17, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

72% win probability

Well. 101 San Francisco

Dates: January 21, 2023 (Away) & February 25, 2023 (Home)

KenPom Predictions

Away: 61% win probability

Mold: 81%

Well. 111 Santa Clara

Dates: January 19, 2023 (Away) & February 16, 2023 (Home)

KenPom Predictions

Away: 65% win probability

Mold: 83%

Well. 121 Portland

Date: December 31, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

85% win probability

Well. 128 Utah Valley

Date: December 7, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

86% win probability

Well. 133 Missouri State

Date: November 16, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

88% win probability

Well. 139 San Diego

Date: January 7, 2023

Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

KenPom Prediction

73% win probability

Well. 142 LMU

Dates: January 5, 2023 (Away) & February 2, 2023 (Home)

KenPom Predictions

Away: 73% win probability

Mold: 88%

Well. 164 South Dakota

Date: December 3, 2022

Location: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City)

KenPom Prediction

88% win probability

Well. 193 Pepperdine

Dates: January 14, 2023 (Home) & February 9, 2023 (Away)

KenPom Predictions

Home: 94% win probability

Away: 84%

Well. 231 Weber State

Date: December 22, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

95% win probability

Well. 247 Nicholls State

Date: November 19, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

96% win probability

Well. 251 Pacific

Dates: December 29, 2022 (Away) & February 4, 2023 (Home)

KenPom Predictions

Away: 88% win probability

Mold: 96%

Well. 345 Idaho State

Date: November 7, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

99% win probability

Well. 347 Lindenwood

Date: December 20, 2022

Location: Marriott Center

KenPom Prediction

99% win probability

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper