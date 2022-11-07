Breaking Down 2022-23 Schedule By KenPom
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season.
Key non-conference games will be important for shaping an NCAA Tournament at-large resume, a handful of Quad One conference games, and then hoping some teams become much better than their projections.
When BYU joins the Big 12, it’s much easier to figure out. 18 Quad One games in conference play with a bunch of Top-50 KenPom games. It’s going to be a huge step up for BYU. But that’s next season. So what does the schedule look like this year?
Let’s break down BYU’s schedule by the KenPom ratings, starting with the highest-rated BYU opponent, Gonzaga, to the lowest in Lindenwood. Keep in mind BYU will play two games against Division-II squads. Those programs don’t factor into the ratings.
BYU starts the 2022-23 season at No. 44 in the KenPom ratings. Typically it takes around 10 games to get a clear reading of where the ratings truly lie on teams, but it’s a good starting position for a BYU Squad that looks to get back to the Big Dance after a year away.
Well. 3 Gonzaga
Dates: January 12, 2023 (Home) & February 11, 2023 (Away)
KenPom Predictions
Home: 30% win probability
Road: 14%
Well. 18 San Diego State
Date: November 11, 2022
Location: Viejas Arena
KenPom Prediction
28% win probability
Well. 23 Creighton
Date: December 10, 2022
Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)
KenPom Prediction
41% win probability
Well. 36 U.S.C
Date: November 23, 2022
Location: Imperial Arena (Bahamas – Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament)
KenPom Prediction
46% win probability
Well. 47 Saint Mary’s
Dates: January 28, 2023 (Home) & February 18, 2023 (Away)
KenPom Predictions
Home: 63% win probability
Away: 40%
Well. 72 Utah
Date: December 17, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
72% win probability
Well. 101 San Francisco
Dates: January 21, 2023 (Away) & February 25, 2023 (Home)
KenPom Predictions
Away: 61% win probability
Mold: 81%
Well. 111 Santa Clara
Dates: January 19, 2023 (Away) & February 16, 2023 (Home)
KenPom Predictions
Away: 65% win probability
Mold: 83%
Well. 121 Portland
Date: December 31, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
85% win probability
Well. 128 Utah Valley
Date: December 7, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
86% win probability
Well. 133 Missouri State
Date: November 16, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
88% win probability
Well. 139 San Diego
Date: January 7, 2023
Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
KenPom Prediction
73% win probability
Well. 142 LMU
Dates: January 5, 2023 (Away) & February 2, 2023 (Home)
KenPom Predictions
Away: 73% win probability
Mold: 88%
Well. 164 South Dakota
Date: December 3, 2022
Location: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City)
KenPom Prediction
88% win probability
Well. 193 Pepperdine
Dates: January 14, 2023 (Home) & February 9, 2023 (Away)
KenPom Predictions
Home: 94% win probability
Away: 84%
Well. 231 Weber State
Date: December 22, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
95% win probability
Well. 247 Nicholls State
Date: November 19, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
96% win probability
Well. 251 Pacific
Dates: December 29, 2022 (Away) & February 4, 2023 (Home)
KenPom Predictions
Away: 88% win probability
Mold: 96%
Well. 345 Idaho State
Date: November 7, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
99% win probability
Well. 347 Lindenwood
Date: December 20, 2022
Location: Marriott Center
KenPom Prediction
99% win probability
