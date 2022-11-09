Breaking down 1st round of CIAC girls soccer state tournament Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram The first round of the CIAC girls soccer tournament is now complete. Here is what you need to know: The biggest surprise on day one was No. 5 seed Fairfield Ludlowe falling to No. 28 EO Smith, which endured a long bus ride to win 1-0. Ludlowe, the only team to beat St. Joseph this season, was a Class LL semifinalist last season. Not as big a surprise, but one nonetheless, was No. 25 Trumbull edging No. 8 Newtown 2-1 on the road in LL. Another SWC team, No. 10 Pomperaug, went down in Class L, falling to No. 23 Fora 2-0. Finalists all advance Six teams that played in last year’s Championship games advanced to Thursday’s second round. One of last year’s Class LL co-champions, Wilton, pulled off a Seeded upset as a No. 27 seed, eliminating No. 6 Enfield (speaking of very long bus rides). In Class L, Holy Cross, last year’s Class S champion, edged Bristol Central 4-3. The 15th-seeded Crusaders will now face the Defending L champion, St. Joseph, in the second round in Trumbull. Both of the Class M co-champions, No. 3 Mercy and No. 16 Sacred Heart Academy, eliminated No. 30 Griswold and No. 17 Granby – the 2019 Winner in this division – respectively. SHA now plays at No. 1 seed Stonington on Thursday. Simsbury, a Class L finalist in 2021, needed penalty kicks to eliminate Norwich Free Academy in the LL opening round. Northwest Catholic, the S finalist last season, moved up to M and defeated Wolcott 4-0 on Tuesday. Play it Again, Titans A pair of SCC teams squared off in the opening round in Class M. Sheehan defeated Lauralton Hall at home in overtime thanks to a goal from Kate Casorla. Overtime tournament games between the two is familiar territory. Back in 2013, Sheehan won at Lauralton Hall in the Class M second round in penalty kicks. Fine performances In addition to Casorla’s overtime goal for Sheehan: Paige Shaughnessy had a hat trick for Fairfield Warde. Tess Ferrie posted a hat trick for Branford as did Megan Gallagher for Mercy. Jess Carr for Southington and both Liv Lusitani and Cam Hickey both had two goals apiece for Cromwell. [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram