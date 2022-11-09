Breaking down 1st round of CIAC girls soccer state tournament

The first round of the CIAC girls soccer tournament is now complete. Here is what you need to know:

The biggest surprise on day one was No. 5 seed Fairfield Ludlowe falling to No. 28 EO Smith, which endured a long bus ride to win 1-0. Ludlowe, the only team to beat St. Joseph this season, was a Class LL semifinalist last season.

Not as big a surprise, but one nonetheless, was No. 25 Trumbull edging No. 8 Newtown 2-1 on the road in LL. Another SWC team, No. 10 Pomperaug, went down in Class L, falling to No. 23 Fora 2-0.

Finalists all advance

Six teams that played in last year’s Championship games advanced to Thursday’s second round. One of last year’s Class LL co-champions, Wilton, pulled off a Seeded upset as a No. 27 seed, eliminating No. 6 Enfield (speaking of very long bus rides). In Class L, Holy Cross, last year’s Class S champion, edged Bristol Central 4-3. The 15th-seeded Crusaders will now face the Defending L champion, St. Joseph, in the second round in Trumbull.

Both of the Class M co-champions, No. 3 Mercy and No. 16 Sacred Heart Academy, eliminated No. 30 Griswold and No. 17 Granby – the 2019 Winner in this division – respectively. SHA now plays at No. 1 seed Stonington on Thursday.

Simsbury, a Class L finalist in 2021, needed penalty kicks to eliminate Norwich Free Academy in the LL opening round. Northwest Catholic, the S finalist last season, moved up to M and defeated Wolcott 4-0 on Tuesday.

Play it Again, Titans

A pair of SCC teams squared off in the opening round in Class M. Sheehan defeated Lauralton Hall at home in overtime thanks to a goal from Kate Casorla.

Overtime tournament games between the two is familiar territory. Back in 2013, Sheehan won at Lauralton Hall in the Class M second round in penalty kicks.

Fine performances

In addition to Casorla’s overtime goal for Sheehan:

Paige Shaughnessy had a hat trick for Fairfield Warde.

Tess Ferrie posted a hat trick for Branford as did Megan Gallagher for Mercy.

Jess Carr for Southington and both Liv Lusitani and Cam Hickey both had two goals apiece for Cromwell.

