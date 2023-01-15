BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Final Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game

It’s Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Donovan Mitchell had been questionable, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the three-time NBA All-Star will be available.

Via Fedor:#Cavs Donovan Mitchell WILL PLAY Tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.

