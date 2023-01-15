BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Final Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game

It’s Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Donovan Mitchell had been questionable, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that the three-time NBA All-Star will be available.

Via Fedor: “#Cavs Donovan Mitchell WILL PLAY Tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.

Mitchell has been phenomenal in his first 38 games with the Cavs and comes into the night with averages of 29.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The former Louisville star is also shooting 48.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

He has helped the Cavs get off to an excellent start to the season, as they come into the night with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The franchise has yet to make the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

However, there is an excellent chance that they will end the drought in 2023.

Earlier this season, the Cavs lost 129-124 (at home) to the Timberwolves, but Mitchell did not play in the game.

D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 11 assists, while Darius Garland had 51 points for the Cavs.

The Timberwolves are tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have a 21-22 record in 43 games.

The Cavs are 9-12 on the road, while the Timberwolves are 13-9 at home.