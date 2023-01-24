BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History

It’s Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was in the starting lineup, which means he has now played in his 1,000th career NBA game.

He is the 141st player in the history of the league to reach that milestone.

