BREAKING: Deandre Ayton’s Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

It’s Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will have one of their best players in the starting lineup when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

Deandre Ayton, who has missed the last two games, has been upgraded to available for Monday’s Matchup with the Lakers.

Underdog NBA: “Deandre Ayton (ankle) available to play Monday.”

Ayton is averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest on 61.9% shooting from the field in 26 games.

The Suns will be playing without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, so having Ayton available is significant.

They enter the night with an 18-12 record in 30 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

In their last game, the Suns picked up a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at home (Booker had 58 points).

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Suns have been brilliant, going 13-3 in 16 games.

As for the Lakers, this will be the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night at home).

They are 13-16 in 29 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4 and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they have struggled, going 5-9 in 14 games.

The two teams faced off in November, and the Suns won 115-105 in Arizona.