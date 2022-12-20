BREAKING: Deandre Ayton’s Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

It’s Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will have one of their best players in the starting lineup when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

Deandre Ayton, who has missed the last two games, has been upgraded to available for Monday’s Matchup with the Lakers.

Underdog NBA: “Deandre Ayton (ankle) available to play Monday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button