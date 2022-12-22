BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (wrist) available to play Wednesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button