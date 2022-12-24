BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

It’s Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (wrist) available to play Friday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button