BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

It’s Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (wrist) available to play Friday.”

After missing 53 games in 2021-22, Lillard has been fantastic to start the new season.

The former sixth-overall pick comes into Friday night with averages of 27.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

The Trail Blazers are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-15 record in 32 games.

They are 10-9 in 19 games on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

With the west being so close, they are only 3.0 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Nuggets for the first seed.

In their last game, the Trail Blazers lost 101-98 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Lillard played 36 minutes and had 16 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

The Trail Blazers and Nuggets played earlier this month in Oregon, and the Nuggets won 121-120.

Lillard had 40 points, four rebounds and 12 assists in 38 minutes.

As for the Nuggets, they are 19-11 in 30 games and a very impressive 10-3 in 13 games at home.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.