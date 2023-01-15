BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Oregon.

For the game, the Trail Blazers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (ankle) available to play Saturday.”

The six-time NBA All-Star is coming off an impressive performance on Thursday night when he exploded for 50 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal (the Trail Blazers lost 119-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers).

He comes into the night with averages of 28.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 29 games.

In addition, he is shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

While Lillard has played at a high level, the Trail Blazers have been struggling.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Currently, the Trail Blazers are 19-22 in 41 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mavs enter the Matchup tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed in the west.

They are 24-19 in 43 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

On the road, the Mavs have gone 8-13 in 21 games outside of Dallas, while the Trail Blazers are 9-8 in 17 games hosted at home in Oregon.

Last month, the Mavs beat the Trail Blazers 130-110 (at home), and Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points.