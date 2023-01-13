BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

It’s Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oregon.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (ankle) will play Thursday.”

