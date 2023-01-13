BREAKING: Damian Lillard’s Final Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

It’s Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oregon.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (ankle) will play Thursday.”

The six-time NBA All-Star enters the night with averages of 27.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 28 games.

He is also shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

After missing the majority of last season, the former sixth-overall pick is back to playing like one of the top guards in the entire NBA.

The Trail Blazers enter Thursday night tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the west.

However, they have been struggling as of late and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 2-8 in their last ten games).

Through 40 games, they are 19-21 and a solid 9-7 in the 16 games they have hosted in Oregon.

As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 26-16 record in 42 games.

That said, they are just 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but there is an excellent chance that they will end the drought in 2023.

In November, the Cavs beat the Trail Blazers 114-96 (at home), but Lillard did not play in the game.