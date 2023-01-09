BREAKING: Corum Announces Return To Michigan

After weeks of speculation, Michigan fans now have an answer when it comes to Blake Corum’s future. On Monday, the junior running back announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he’s returning to Michigan for another season.

Corum was considered to be a legitimate Heisman candidate for much of the 2022 season, until a late season injury in week 12 sidelined him for the remainder of the year. The talented running back would eventually finish his junior season with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts – along with 80 yards and another touchdown on 11 receptions.

