BREAKING: Corum Announces Return To Michigan

After weeks of speculation, Michigan fans now have an answer when it comes to Blake Corum’s future. On Monday, the junior running back announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he’s returning to Michigan for another season.

Corum was considered to be a legitimate Heisman candidate for much of the 2022 season, until a late season injury in week 12 sidelined him for the remainder of the year. The talented running back would eventually finish his junior season with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 rushing attempts – along with 80 yards and another touchdown on 11 receptions.

Here are some of Corum’s notable accomplishments at Michigan through three seasons, via MGoBlue.com:

• Unanimous First-Team All-American (2022)

• Doak Walker Award Finalist (2022)

• Chicago Tribune Silver Football Winner (2022)

• Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (2022), the first in program history

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team in 2022; third team, coaches, Honorable mention, media in 2021)

• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, ’22)

• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 13, 2021)

• Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26, 2022)

• Named the team’s Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player, as well as the recipient of the Toughest Player and Blue Collar Awards (2022)

• Shared Offensive Skill Player of the Year honors (2021)

• Two-year Letterman (2020-21)

• Tied for the Michigan program record with five touchdowns in one game (vs. UConn, Sept. 17, 2022)

• Has appeared in 30 career games out of the backfield with 13 starts