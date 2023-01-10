BREAKING: Andrel Anthony Finds New Home in Big 12

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony entered the transfer portal on January 4th, and now, just six days later, Anthony has found a new home in the Big 12.

Screenshot_20230110_164140_Instagram

After visiting Oklahoma over the weekend, Anthony made it official on Tuesday by announcing that he was committed to the Sooners.

.

