BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team

Quinn Cook has been part of history several times over his basketball career.

In 2015, he helped Duke win the National Championship and has won NBA Championships with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, he will now be going overseas, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button