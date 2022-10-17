BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested

The Charlotte Hornets finished their preseason on Wednesday evening, and they will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, some bad news for the team was reported on Monday.

2021 first-round pick James Bouknight has been arrested, according to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ.

