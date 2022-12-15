BREAKING: 2020 NBA Draft Pick Retires From Basketball

Tyrell Terry had an excellent season at Stanford during his first year of college, which led him to be the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 14.6 points and shot over 40% from the three-point range on 4.9 attempts per contest in 31 games.

However, he got off to a slow start to his pro-career, and only played in 11 games for the Mavs (he was waived before the beginning of the 2021-22 season).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button