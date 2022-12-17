‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway – Los Alamos Reporter

Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo

Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis is currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo

Some of the diverse media of artwork are displayed at Village Arts for the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit. Courtesy photo

VILLAGE ARTS NEWS RELEASE

Come Break the Ice at Village Arts! Village Arts’ six-week exhibition features the work of 16 artists both familiar and Emerging in the Los Alamos Art scene! Where can you find resin molded Chile ornaments, calendars, beaded art, hats, and paintings? At Village Arts of course! The artwork on display is diverse in both media and subject matter and most work is available for sale!

Village Arts’ staff espouses the belief that “it takes a village”, and this exhibit truly highlights that mission. As an artist growing up in Los Alamos, owner Ken Nebel understands the importance of providing spaces for artists to be seen and appreciated, and he enjoys connecting artists to each other and to the community! Artwork on display includes plein aire painters Karen Trythall and Rachel Pearson. Karen is a Retired LAPS teacher who has regularly painted with the Plein Aire Painters of New Mexico, while Rachel Pearson is a more recent enthusiast who can be seen on many of the Backroads around Los Alamos with her pastels and oils. Oil and watercolor painter Kathi Parker has drawn with the Los Alamos Life Drawing group since she was in high school, while mixed media artist Jen Jordan began drawing with the group just before the pandemic. Viewers will likely recognize the fiber work of Samuel Buelow, Gloria Sharp, and Debby Davis, but the charcoals by Paloma Baron, scratch art by Frederick Jones, and mixed media work by Tony Borek will likely be new to most visitors.

As part of the exhibition, artists were asked to provide a creative way for viewers to learn more about them, so most artists have ways to get in touch and many of the artists are open to commissions. Village Arts encourages everyone to come support artists by finding out more about them and voting for their favorite work for this show’s Viewer’s Choice award! Village Arts also plans to feature artists on social media over the next several weeks, so join in on the fun by finding us on Facebook or Instagram.

Saturday is the last day to mail packages across the country in time for Christmas, so stop in and see what’s in store! Village Arts will be celebrating the season with prepackaged cookies and a chance to make hot tea or chocolate. Jeweler Teresa Starr will also be on site, so bring in your jewelry and jewelry repair needs! Village Arts is located at 216 DP Road in Los Alamos and is open from 9 AM-4 PM Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 AM-4 PM. Village Arts will be open until 2 PM on Christmas Eve!

Some of the unique pieces are on display at Village Arts for the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibition. Courtesy photo

Artwork on display at the ‘Break the Ice’ six-week exhibition featuring some 16 artists. Courtesy photo