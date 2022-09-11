Brazzo unhappy with Bayern Munich’s play on a disallowed goal vs. VfB Stuttgart

A subtle, little tug of Joshua Kimmich’s jersey is the only thing that stood between three points and one point for VfB Stuttgart against Bayern Munich on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The VAR had judged that Chris Führich’s slight pull of Kimmich’s shirt was enough to wave off the eventual goal from Serhou Guirassy. It was an extremely fortuitous call for the Bavarians, who could have lost the match had VAR not intervened.

One of the people who did not like to see Kimmich stop playing to complain after the “foul” was Bayern Munich Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

“He felt that he was being pulled by the shirt, so he stopped playing. I would have whistled it because that’s our player. But what Jo did there is dangerous because it was in his own penalty area. They won’t do that again,” Salihamidžić said during an appearance on Sport1’s Dopplepass (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The call elicited this response from VfB Stuttgart Sporting director Sven Mislintat, who was very unhappy.

“The goal was regular. This happened to us here before in the first season after promotion. We don’t need decisions like that from the referee in a game like this. Although it’s obviously difficult as a referee to come up against the Bayern lobby in such a stadium and in such an atmosphere, with the pressure that’s behind it. Nevertheless, I expected the goal to count. I think not even Bayern can disagree,” Mislintat said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Salihamidžić was a bit coy in his response through the media to Mislintat.

“In the first few games, many decisions were made against us. That’s why I’m surprised that my colleague speaks of,” said Salihamidžić.

