Brazilian youngsters score Incredible goal that goes viral

Brazil are the most successful side in World Cup history with five triumphs.

And they’re favorites to add to that collection in Qatar this summer.

The Brazilians will head into this winter’s World Cup as the bookmakers’ favorites with a young, exciting squad to call upon.

However, Brazil haven’t claimed the most prestigious competition in football history since 2002.

Will they end 20 years of hurt in the middle east?

Tite’s side face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G – a group they will expect to ease through with relative ease.

However, if they fail to win the World Cup for a sixth time in Qatar, at least they can be safe in the knowledge that they will almost certainly be in contention at the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

How do we know that already?

Okay, we may be getting a little bit ahead of ourselves, but we’ve seen a goal Santos U13s scored recently – and it’s ridiculously good.

The Brazilian youngsters keep the ball from the opponents with some slick passing, some stepovers and even a reverse elastico from the right winger. The same Winger then cuts back and plays the ball into for the striker who produces a lovely flick past the goalkeeper.

Thirteen years old…

VIDEO: Santos U13s score Incredible goal

How football fans have reacted to the viral goal

Imagine those lads in about 10 years time…

Joga Bonito lives on.

Kaka names Neymar as his favorite player and says ‘pressure will be off’

However, back to the upcoming World Cup and Neymar will be responsible for playing a huge role if Brazil are to go all the way.

One man who is looking forward to him playing in Qatar is Kaka. The legendary Brazilian midfielder has admitted that Neymar is currently his favorite player and that the other attacking talent in Tite’s Squad will take the pressure off the PSG star’s shoulders.

“I don’t know if it’s because we have a great personal relationship but I love how Neymar plays,” Kaka said. “Of course I like to see others like it [Kylian] Mbappe, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Vinicius himself but I’ll stick with ‘Ney’.”

“Neymar is going to be the leader of Brazil in Qatar 2022, but it is very important that he has players like Vinicius at his side. In the 2018 World Cup, ‘Ney’ was the Absolute protagonist but now we have ‘Vini’, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony… who are not young Promises but realities. This takes some pressure off Neymar, something that is very favorable for our interests.”

previous story



News Now – Sport News