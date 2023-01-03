Brazil Mourns Soccer Legend Pelé In Public Procession

Topline

Thousands of Brazilians gathered to mourn soccer Legend Pelé, who died at the age of 82 last week after a long battle with Colon cancer, in a public procession ahead of his Burial Tuesday morning.

Thousands attended a celebration for Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away at the age of … [+] 82 last week. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Key Facts

Thousands of mourners waited hours in line to walk past Pelé’s casket ahead of his Burial in Sao Paulo—where he played most of his career—Tuesday morning, with fans waiting hours to enter the stadium, the Associated Press reported. His casket had been placed midfield at the Vila Belmiro Stadium stadium where he played for nearly 20 years, which was adorned with the flags of Brazil and his former club, Santos FC. Family members, including Pelé’s widow, Marcia Aoki, attended a Catholic mass at the stadium at 9 am, local time, along with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in to his third term on Sunday, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino also paid his respects.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, gives condolences to Pele’s widow, Marcia Aoki. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Brazilians Queued in line outside the stadium of Santos FC, where Pele played most of his career, to … [+] pay respects to the soccer legend. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Edinho, son of Pelé, beside his father’s coffin. Getty Images

Fans of the late Brazilian football star Pele gather outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium as a … [+] firetruck transports Pele’s Coffin to the Santos’ Memorial Cemetery. AFP via Getty Images

Pele’s Coffin is transported in a Funeral procession to the Santos Memorial Cemetery in Sao Paulo. AFP via Getty Images

The wife of late Brazilian football Legend Pele, Marcia Aoki, at the wake of her late husband in Sao … [+] Paulo, Brazil. AFP via Getty Images

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at football legend Pele’s funeral. Getty Images

Key Background

Pelé, who passed away on December 29, revolutionized the game of soccer not only in his home country, which he led to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, but throughout the world—earning the Reputation as one of the Greatest soccer players of all time. At 15 years old, Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined the Brazilian soccer club Santos FC, becoming the team’s leader for nearly 20 years. He joined the Brazilian national team at age 16 and is the only soccer player to have won three World Cup titles. In 2000, FIFA, the organization that oversees the World Cup, named Pelé the player of the century, along with the late Argentine Legend Diego Maradona.

Further Reading

