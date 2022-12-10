Bravo to UJ Women’s volleyball team, national Champs – Jamestown Sun

The Jamestown Sun hands out these Bravos this week:

Bravo to the University of Jamestown Women's volleyball team, which claimed UJ's first-ever NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship this week in Sioux City, Iowa. The Jimmies defeated Corban University of Salem, Oregon, in five sets in the Championship game of the national tournament. This was the first NAIA title in UJ history.

Bravo to efforts by local organizations and others to provide gifts and food for children and families at Christmas. Toys for Tots, Cops and Kids and a law enforcement food and toy drive for children on Saturday are a few of those efforts. All will help children in need have a brighter holiday.

Bravo to Will Nelson, a Jamestown High School senior who was one of two students in North Dakota to be the state's Delegates for the US Senate Youth Program. Nelson and Gavin Kratcha, a junior at Hankinson High School, were chosen by a group of Department of Public Instruction evaluators from eight applicants for the honor. Nelson will receive a $10,000 college Scholarship and may attend a weeklong leadership program in Washington, DC, in March 2023. Student applications included leadership and academic awards, examples of community and public service and Essays about North Dakota historical figures the students believed were significantly underrepresented in the state's high school history curricula.

Bravo to the Jamestown Blue Jay volleyball team, which finished third at the state volleyball tournament. And Bravo to Haylie Hakanson and Bernadette Newman, who were named to the 2022 Class A All-State Volleyball Team. Newman earned first-team honors; Hakanson, second-team honors.

Bravo to Grand Forks natives Jocelyne Lamoureux Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who were inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame last week. A Forum News Service story reported that the twin sisters' accomplishments include six World Championship gold medals, two Olympic silver medals and winning gold in the 2018 Olympics. In the gold-medal game against Canada, Monique scored the game-tying goal and Jocelyne the game-winner in the 3-2 shootout, giving the US its first Olympic gold in Women's hockey in 20 years.

