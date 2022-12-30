Bravo: ‘Regifted’ Grants support the arts, literacy in Valley schools | Arts And Entertainment

Now that another holiday gift exchange is over, I have to come clean. I’ve been known to be a “regifter” — to take last year’s unused item, wrap it in different colored tissue paper, and drop it in a gift sack to be passed along to someone else.

I know there are those who frown on the practice, calling it lazy or thoughtless. I would submit that it’s practical. If I haven’t found a use for the gift in 365 days, I’m not likely to. And the person who receives the gift may have better luck using it in the coming year.

My attitude may stem from a childhood memory of ninja-level regifting. For three years running, my mother gave the same pair of rabbit-fur-lined driving gloves to my father as a Christmas gift. Each year he would exclaim, “Thank you — I needed gloves!” and each year they mean it.

The wrapping and unwrapping of the gift Somehow lifted spirits. Even though Mom knew Dad hadn’t worn (and wouldn’t wear) the gloves, she knew he thought he would. I distinctly remember the joyous laugh they shared when Mom finally owned up: “Yeah, and you’ve needed the same pair of gloves for the past three years!”

The point is, if given in the right spirit, a regifted gift has a genuine impact on both the giver and the receiver.

Such is certainly the case for Yakima’s Warehouse Theater Company. Now in the midst of its 75th season of plays, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater had the good fortune to receive the gift of some significant grant dollars in 2022. And in the true spirit intended, those Grants were ripe for regifting.

The first two Grants came from the Washington State Arts Commission with additional funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Arts in Education (AIE) and Arts for All (A4A) Grants are worth a combined $26,000, every penny of which is intended for regifting; it all goes to support a return of theater to East Valley High School.

The first phase of the project ended with the close of WTC’s holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” Five thousand dollars worth of AIE grant money was regifted to acquire tools, supplies and equipment for set construction. All set pieces built for the show became the property of the school. And thanks to the A4A grant — specifically intended to cover compensation to individuals who make arts accessible to a wider audience — staff and students working on the show were actually paid a nominal fee for their work.

The A4A grant regifting will continue between now and the end of June. In the next phase of the project, teaching artists and assistants will prepare and lead weekend theater workshops at EVHS and at the Warehouse Theatre. These sessions should begin in February. They will be open to the public and offered free of charge. From stagecraft to lighting to costuming to acting, participants will gain deeper knowledge of all areas of theater production. In true gift-regifting fashion, everyone involved will benefit.

The source of another grant to the Warehouse was much closer to home. In July, Educational Service District 105 contacted the WTC with a “what if” scenario. Mike Closner, executive director of learning and teaching, along with teaching and learning project manager Jessica Lara, wondered if WTC could support the after-school literacy program in the Yakima School District. If so, funding was available to make it happen.

The ESD works with all 13 Yakima School District elementary schools in their after-school support program. Closner’s dream was to have elementary students get an introduction to theater while at the same time building literacy skills. Along with Lara, he described his vision of a program in which high school students — students who looked like the kids they would work with — would lead fourth- and fifth-grade students at each elementary school in social and emotional lessons, drama drills and Reader’s theater activities. Those high schoolers would serve as shining examples of success.

The WTC’s Sandy Jennings was an ESD 105 literacy coordinator prior to her August retirement. Before that, she was an elementary teacher for over 25 years, and had even led a drama club at Apple Valley Elementary School in the past. She immediately recognized the vision Closner and Lara shared for what it was: a gift.

Jennings set about bringing the entire vision to life. As a result, in early November, the preparation began for 38 students from Eisenhower High School and nine from La Salle High School. Over a two-week period, they received a total of eight hours of teaching artist training to work with the younger students. In addition to social and emotional lessons, drama drills and Reader’s theater activities, the teaching artists gained basics in literacy instruction. The idea, after all, was to support student literacy.

When all was said and done on Dec. 9, an estimated 250 to 300 elementary students in grades four and five had received eight hours of activity with those teaching artists. Every student took part in a “final performance” of the Reader’s theater Scripts provided by ESD 105.

This was a powerful gift. As Closner says, “This made an impact, and we may never know the true reach! An adult enjoying a play, an adult acting in a play, an adult acting professionally for a lifetime, an adult passing along the love of theater to the next generation. Every student deserves these rich opportunities.”

Oh, and as for the dollars-and-cents part of the regift, each teaching artist received a Scholarship for their Dedication and voluntary efforts on behalf of the YSD elementary students. In all, over $15,000 in Scholarships went out to those teaching artists. In addition, the WTC was able to “pay forward” $4,000 to Ike’s drama department and $2,350 to La Salle’s.

Will similar opportunities happen in the future? It’s hard to say.

But one thing is certain. Given the chance, the Warehouse Theater Company would gladly be an organization of chronic regifting.

• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theater Company. The company contributes a column in Explore every four weeks.