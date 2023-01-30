Braves Picked to Finish 3rd in the 2023 GPAC Men’s Volleyball Coaches Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The University of Jamestown has been selected as the preseason favorite in GPAC Men’s Volleyball for 2023. The Jimmies were the 2022 GPAC Regular and Postseason Champion and advanced to the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Championship in Des Moines, Iowa.

Men’s Volleyball will feature six teams once again this year with Jamestown, Dordt, and Morningside from the GPAC and Ottawa, Kansas Wesleyan, and Central Christian as affiliate members.

The Jimmies tallied five first place votes and 25 points in the ballot of the coaches. Dordt was picked second with 20, while Ottawa was third with 16. The Braves tallied the final first place vote. Morningside, Kansas Wesleyan, and Central Christian were selected 3rd-6th in the poll.

The GPAC Men’s Volleyball schedule will feature ten matches (home and away with all teams) and a year-end six team tournament.

The GPAC Men’s Volleyball Postseason Tournament concludes with the Championship Match on Saturday, April 1. The NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship is April 11-15 at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in Des Moines, Iowa.

Here is the complete 2023 GPAC Men’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

1. Jamestown (25), 5 first place votes

2. Dordt (20)

3. Ottawa (16), 1 first place vote

4. Morningside (15)

5. Kansas Wesleyan (9)

6. Central Christian (5)