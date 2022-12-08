Braves Named KCAC Football Team of Character

WICHITA, Kan. — The Ottawa University football team has been awarded the KCAC Champions of Character Team of the Year Honor for their sport in the 2022-23 season. Champions of Character award winners from each institution have also been chosen. The KCAC Team of Character and Champions of Character Awards are Sponsored by IMA, Inc. and Dissinger Reed, and both were based on the NAIA Champions of Character award. A team is recognized in each sport, as voted on by their peer coaches.

The Braves have participated in a variety of service projects this year, including:

Reading to elementary school students Thanksgiving canned food drive Put on a community service event on Halloween Coaches and Players help with Meals on Wheels on a weekly basis.

Ottawa University defensive back Yan Keuwo was named the team’s KCAC Football Champion of Character.

“We take great pleasure in winning this award,” said OU head coach Nick Davis . “When we talk about our core values ​​Family, Accountability, and Mindset are our Pillars in building Champions of character. Our Staff and Players have done a great job, but we are looking forward to getting better next season.”



Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values ​​of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport.

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champions of Character Awards are presented by IMA Financial Group and Dissinger Reed, and are awarded to the student-athletes and team who best represent the mission of the Champions of Character Program.

Your 2022 Football Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN Ke’Tron Jones Avila University So. Jackson, La. Logan Kirby Bethany College So. Martinez, Calif. Brayden Francis Bethel College Sr. Sedgwick, Kan. Waylon Chance Friends University Sr. Valley Center, Kan. Devlin Davis Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Spring Hill, Kan. Jaxson Douthit McPherson College So. Shawnee, Okla. Yan Keuwo University of Ottawa Fr. Olathe, Kan. Josh Carter Southwestern College Sr. Wichita, Kan. Caleb Lambert Sterling College So. Sterling, Kan. Ian Quiring Tabor College So. Saratoga Springs, Utah Hunter Hendricks University of Saint Mary So. Platte City, Mo.

