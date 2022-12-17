Braves Mascot Sends Youth Football Player Flying During Halftime Game

Another day, another mascot absolutely obliterating a young football player on a national stage.

During the Halftime break of Saturday’s afternoon game between the Colts and the Vikings, a collection of well-known mascots took the field against a youth football team for a friendly few minutes of exhibition play. However, for one particular mascot, the game was far from a walk in the park.

Blooper, best known as the mascot of the Braves, took the field on Saturday and showed that they weren’t planning on taking it easy no matter the age of his opponents. The video showed the humongous mascot blasting through a series of would-be tacklers for a large gain up the sidelines.

One hapless defender did their best to slow down Blooper, aka King Bloopy, but the Braves mascot employed a strong stiff arm to send the young athlete flying.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Blooper has captured the attention of NFL viewers. A previous clip of the Braves mascot playing in a similar game at Halftime of a Falcons-Jaguars preseason Matchup this August saw them throw a series of stiff arms at the significantly smaller defenders, making for some pretty Spectacular visuals.

The Vikings could’ve used some of Blooper’s tenacity in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Colts. Minnesota (10–3) was blanked through the first two quarters and went into the locker room trailing 33–0.

Given Blooper’s ever-growing highlight reel, perhaps the Vikings will consider giving the Braves a call to try and strike a deal for the relentless, two-sport mascot.