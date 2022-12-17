Braves Mascot Sends Youth Football Player Flying During Halftime Game

Another day, another mascot absolutely obliterating a young football player on a national stage.

During the Halftime break of Saturday’s afternoon game between the Colts and the Vikings, a collection of well-known mascots took the field against a youth football team for a friendly few minutes of exhibition play. However, for one particular mascot, the game was far from a walk in the park.

Blooper, best known as the mascot of the Braves, took the field on Saturday and showed that they weren’t planning on taking it easy no matter the age of his opponents. The video showed the humongous mascot blasting through a series of would-be tacklers for a large gain up the sidelines.

