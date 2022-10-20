Braves’ Late Goal Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Southwestern

Next Game: McPherson College 10/22/2022 | 1:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 1:00 PM McPherson College History

WINFIELD, Kan. – A late goal from Denaya Evans was too little too late, as the Ottawa Women’s soccer team fell on the road at Southwestern on Wednesday evening.

The loss against the Moundbuilders was Ottawa’s first loss in 11 games, although six of those games ended in draws. The Braves had to climb out of a hole early, with Southwestern scoring the opening goal of the game in the 13th minute. The Moundbuilders added one more in the 33rdrd minute to double their lead. Braves’ keeper Willow Good was bombarded in the first half, with six shots on goal from the Builders that forced four first half saves from Good.

The Braves came out with a little more urgency in the second half, with nine shots compared to the Builders seven. Four of Ottawa’s shots in the half found the frame, forcing three saves from Builders’ keeper Mallorie Lund. Denaya Evans scored a banger from about 30 yards out to make things interesting in the 86th minute, but the Builders were able to hold for the last four minutes to take the 2-1 win over OU.

Up Next: The Braves will have Senior Day in the last home game of the season against McPherson on Saturday at 1 pm