Braves earn first GNC football title in 24 years | News, Sports, Jobs

ESCANABA — The Gladstone Braves earned their first Great Northern Conference football title in 24 years and reaped the fruits of their labor in voting by the league’s coaches Tuesday.

Gladstone’s Craig Ness earned Coach of the Year honors and Braves’ senior Cole Potier and Menominee senior Kaesen Calcari were Offensive Players of the Year.

Marquette senior Peter Closner was selected Defensive Player of the Year and junior teammate Dasan Smith was picked Lineman of the Year.

Junior Nate Young, who helped the Braves finish 4-0 in the GNC, was selected the league’s quarterback with Classmates Josh Racine and Vinny Howes gaining all-conference honors as Offensive linemen.

Other All-GNC Offensive linemen include Kingsford junior Garrett Veale, Smith and Menominee sophomore Lucas Thoune.

Potier received an additional Honor at running back with Escanaba junior Ben Johnson, Kingsford senior Cole Myllyla and Calcari gaining similar honors.

Additional Offensive Picks include Kingsford senior Nic Nora, Marquette senior Nate Benninger, Esky senior Trent Lawson and Gladstone senior Tyler Darmogray and junior Kaden Gibbs at wide receiver/tight end.

Defensive team selections are linemen Closner, Kingsford senior Noah Johnson, Menominee sophomore Hunter Thronson-Westby, Racine, Potier and Smith.

All-conference Picks at linebacker include Kingsford junior Elizin Rouse, Menominee junior Landan Bardowski, Esky junior Noah Gagne and Gladstone senior Mitch Cartwright.

Those receiving similar honors as defensive backs are Gladstone senior Braden Sundquist, Esky senior Kaiden Brown, Myllyla and Nora and Menominee junior Trevor Theuerkauf.

Special teams selections include Nora (return specialist), Brown (punter) and Kingsford junior Nolan White (kicker).

Gladstone’s Honorable mention recipients are Gibbs and Austin Solis (linebacker), Sawyer Lynch, Gavin Depuydt and Ethan Jensen (offensive line), Elliot Vittito (wide receiver), Young and Darmogray (defensive back) and Howes and Jacob Perryman (defensive line).

Those receiving Honorable mention for Esky are QB Casey Bray and Offensive lineman Layne Johnson.

Marquette’s Honorable mention Picks include Bodhi White (defensive back), Easton Miller (linebacker), Eli Lusk and Kyler Young (offensive line) and Xander Marshall (defensive line).

Menominee’s selections are Theuerkauf (QB), Tyler Smith (offensive line), Kaden Starzynski (tight end/wide receiver), Eli Beal (linebacker) and Greg Thronson-Westby (defensive line).

Those receiving honors for Kingsford are Jacob Saari (offensive line), Josh Peterson (linebacker) and Ayden Geronimi (defensive line).