Brattleboro Museum & Art Center to host 15th Annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit, Nov. 10-13

Photo by Little Pond Digital LLC from last year’s 14th Annual Lego Contest & Exhibit

Vermont Business Magazine The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) invites Creators of all ages to design and build original LEGO sculptures and display them at the 15th Annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit, taking place November 10 through 13, with an Awards Ceremony on November 9 at 5: 30 pm This popular annual event is sponsored by GS Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.

LEGO Contest & Exhibit entries must be delivered to BMAC on Monday, November 7, 4-6 pm The online entry form must be submitted before dropoff, including a $5 entry fee. Contest guidelines and entry forms are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Participants may call BMAC at 802-257-0124, ext. 101, with any questions.

BMAC will display every entry submitted to the contest. Entries will be on display at the Museum from Thursday, November 10, through Sunday, November 13, 10-4 daily. Admission to the Museum is pay-as-you-wish.

Prizes for creativity and craftsmanship will be awarded in seven age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult, and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion. All prizes will be announced at an in-person and online Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, at 5:30 pm (Doors open at 5 pm) Every contestant will receive a personalized certificate of participation.

Entries from past years have included a replica of BMAC, an Amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, a working slot machine, and space ships galore. “One thing we want to emphasize,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, “is that, although it’s a contest, no one is really focused on the competition. This is all about celebrating creativity and having fun together.”

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.

BMAC is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Beer Co.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center www.brattleboromuseum.org Facebook | Instagram | Blog: Art Loves Company