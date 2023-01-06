Branson Golf recognized as 2022 leading North American destination

(Branson, Missouri; January 4, 2022) – Branson Golf – home to 10 extremely diverse yet highly complementary courses in the Southwest Missouri Ozarks – had an exceptional 2022 season that included increased visitors, additional best-of honors, and Pervasive media coverage extolling the destination’s must-visit status.

The flourishing golf travel venue now claims five of Missouri’s top-10 rated courses (and three ranked among the top 100 nationally), and five courses hold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary certification for their Sustainability and environmental best practices.

Virtually each course in the destination experienced upticks in key metrics, underscoring the increased number of players who are coming to play here.

At LedgeStone Country Club (Tim Clark design), for example, 2022 was the best year for rounds and revenue in the 29 years the course has been operating.

Branson Hills Golf Club (Chuck Smith and Bobby Clampett) realized a significant increase in membership and Merchandise sales, and the golf course was in better shape than ever with faster green speeds and improved rough in high-traffic areas. The club recently installed all new wood flooring in the clubhouse, adding a revitalized look to the upscale club.

Area players and golf travelers are choosing Branson Golf for many reasons, not the least of which are the five courses under the Big Cedar Golf mantle – Payne’s Valley (Tiger Woods and Johnny Morris), Ozarks National (Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw), Buffalo Ridge (Tom Fazio and Morris), Top of the Rock (Jack Nicklaus), and Mountain Top (Gary Player).

Big Cedar added a caddie program in 2022, as well as a half-way house at Payne’s Valley and a tee-side bar at the bonus 19th hole there. This winter Payne’s Valley, Buffalo Ridge and Top of the Rock remain open (weather permitting). Ozarks National and Mountain Top are closed from now until Friday, March 10.

The courses at Thousand Hills (Bob Cupp), The Pointe, and Holiday Hills continue to be player favorites and some of the most popular, particularly for local and regional golfers.

“We’ve entered a new era with our golf destination and once people come here to experience it, they keep coming back due to the high quality of the courses and our after-golf activities,” said Lynn Berry, Explore Branson, Director of Communications. “We look forward to welcoming new visitors in 2023.”

The blossoming golf haven is made more captivating thanks to the destination’s plethora of complementary other attractions. Three superb lakes offer boating and water sports. Astounding Museums – Titanic Branson and Ancient Ozarks Natural History – showcase displays not found anywhere else. Also beckoning are hundreds of restaurants and lodging establishments, dozens of live entertainment theaters, an array of outdoor adventure options, and Silver Dollar City (award-winning theme park).

Most of Branson’s courses are open year-round. Call to confirm playing availability via the phone numbers below. For those considering booking stay-and-play packages for 2023, reach out sooner than later as the tee times are filling fast and ahead of time due to the popularity of the golf destination. For more information about Branson Golf, visit www.explorebranson.com/golf or www.facebook.com/bransongolf

About Explore Branson Golf

Ozarks National, 800.225.6343

Mountain Top, 800.225.6343

The Pointe, 417.334.4477

Thousand Hills, 800.487.0769, 417.334.4553

Buffalo Ridge, 800.225.6343

LedgeStone, 417.335.8187

Top of the Rock, 800.225.6343

Branson Hills, 417.337.2963

Payne’s Valley, 800.225.6343

Holiday Hills, 417.334.4838

About Explore Branson

Branson is a one-of-a-kind family vacation destination Nestled in the Lakeside beauty of the Ozark Mountains — and an Incredible value — with dozens of live performance theaters, three Pristine lakes, an international award-winning theme park, dozens of attractions and museums, a Historic Downtown district, a Town Center-style shopping complex, a full range of dining options, and a host of hotels, motels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, sports venues, and meeting and conference facilities. Branson is less than one day’s drive for one-third of America’s residents. With low-cost flights to the Branson Airport (BKG www.flybranson.com) and nearby Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), it has never been easier to access Branson. Call 1-800-296-0463 for help planning your next vacation, convention or reunion. See more at: http://www.explorebranson.com