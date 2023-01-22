Branson, Archie Williams battle to scoreless tie

Branson right back Birdie Dillon (4) and Archie Williams’ Zola Thurston (8) eye the ball during an MCAL game at Archie Williams High in San Anselmo, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The girls soccer teams battled to a 0-0 draw. (Photo by Shun Graves)

By Shun Graves

IJ Correspondent

Only two minutes remained on the pitch at Archie Williams High on Saturday, and Branson had maneuvered the ball into the 18-yard box.

It didn’t stay there for long. Peregrine Falcons center back Tessa Miller and her fellow back line parried off Branson’s scoring chances in the final stretch, keeping the league Showdown scoreless.

Branson came the closest to ending the stalemate with a pair of chances in the second half but the game ended 0-0

Branson striker Ally Hsieh Shook the crossbar at 60 minutes, and Branson forward Catrin Howell Struck the post eight minutes later.

“It was so close,” Branson right back Birdie Dillon said. “We got the post twice.”

Miller, the center back, “controls the game,” Archie Williams Coach Jeff Mahaney said. She helped deny those scoring chances in the final minutes. With Belen Hitchcock in goal, Archie Williams (8-2-3, 7-2-3 MCAL) held on to earn a crucial result that helped them push their lead over fifth-place Marin Catholic to a season-high seven points.

“Our defense is as cool as a cucumber, no matter what’s going on,” Mahaney added.

As the stalemate continued into the second half, many of the best moments from Branson (12-0-4, 8-0-4) came with Birdie Dillon sending dangerous crosses into the 18-yard box.

“It was Wingers getting crosses off, Birdie getting forward and getting balls into the box, midfielders stepping and winning balls, Defenders challenging and winning balls in the air and the other ones tucking in behind them,” Branson Coach Tyler Gottschalk said. “Everyone was — when they were asked to do something — stepping up.”

Archie Williams also pushed the ball towards the box several times. A shot by forward Madelyn Mergenthaler Flew just over the crossbar in the 53rd minute. Branson’s back line held back the Peregrine Falcons at bay, but the Archie Williams back line was also equal to the task.

“We have a really good passing game, so I think that really helped us in holding them off as far as long balls and just getting on the end of it before they did,” Miller said.

Although both teams would have preferred all three points, they both retain strong positions in the league table and are in good shape for the postseason.. Branson remains first in the MCAL and has allowed only one goal this season. Archie Williams has picked up several impressive results in recent weeks — he hasn’t conceded a goal since the last game against Branson in December.