Brandon’s good at predicting the outcome of football games – Knox County VillageSoup

It has come to this. Four teams. Two games. Super Bowl berth to the victors.

As Tom Brady and “Pigskin Pundits” guest Prediction expert Brandon Hurd of Brooks likes to say: “Let’s gooooooooo!”

And why not?

Hurd certainly wants to go because he has proven a godsend to the guests and a thorn in the sides of the “pundits.”

The guest from Waldo County made most look Silly in his one week guessing National Football League games and has been nearly as strong in the postseason.

Hurd is 21-3-1 (.875 winning percentage) overall in his Picks with/against the “pundits.”

The second week of the Playoffs held a few surprises, but the fact that two No. 1s, No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the conferences are playing for trips to the big game is not a surprise.

The NFL games got under way on Sept. 8 and, after 18 weeks (17 games) of the regular season, which included a bye week for all teams, and a few weeks of playoff battles, it will be time for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

Besides the questions of who will win Sunday’s conference Championship games is who will hold the upper hand in the postseason between the “pundits” and their guest, Hurd, who has a remarkable run thus far.

In his regular-season week, Hurd finished 13-1-1, near perfection. He was 4-2 in the first week of the playoffs, but bounced back with a 4-0 mark in the second week of the postseason.

The MaineStay Media/VillageSoup “pundits” include Reade Brower (company owner), Ken Waltz (sports editor), Mark Haskell (associate sports editor) and Jim Leonard (The Republican Journal managing editor).

Hurd was the best guest picker in 2022-23 and joins the “pundits” for the postseason.

In the regular season, Haskell proved the best by a good bit.

In the Divisional round of the playoffs, Hurd finished 4-0, while Haskell, Leonard and Waltz were 3-1 and Brower 2-2.

Thus, in the playoffs, Hurd is 8-2, Haskell and Waltz 7-3 and Leonard and Brower 6-4.

Hurd nearly tackled perfection and, ultimately, was the top guest when he compiled a 13-1-1 mark in Week 13. As the top guest, Hurd had the option of receiving, free of charge, a year’s subscription to one of the media company’s Newspapers or access to one of its websites.

Week to week, the pundits and guests are in the midst of predicting the outcomes of postseason games, which began with Super Wild Card Weekend and Divisional games. They continue this week with the conference championship games.

Overall, including regular season and playoffs, Haskell is 183-96-2 (.656 winning percentage), Brower 176-103-2 (.631), Waltz 174-105-2 (624) and Leonard 173-106-2 ( .620). Hurd is 21-3-1 (.875) and guests 172-107-2 (.616).

After 18 regular-season weeks of unpredictable NFL play, Haskell finished first at 176-93-2, Brower second at 170-99-2 and Leonard and Waltz tied for third at 167-102-2. The guests finished 164-105-2.

Thus, Haskell finished first by a whopping six games over Brower and nine ahead of Leonard and Waltz. The guests were 12 games back of the leader. While Haskell dominated, Brower, Leonard and Waltz finished within three games of each other.

This season for the guests, Sam Adolphsen of Hope finished 6-9-1 in Week 1, Rachel Coor of Damariscotta 7-9 in Week 2, Zach Smith of Belfast 6-10 in Week 3, Dan Falla of Tenants Harbor 10-6 in Week 4, Quinn Commeau of Rockland 11-5 in Week 5, Chris Audet of Searsport 8-6 in Week 6, Casey Holmes of Dixmont 9-5 in Week 7, Sam Bickford of Vinalhaven 9-6 in Week 8, Ethan Abbott of Belmont 9-4 in Week 9, Ibrahim Moustapher of Camden 8-6 in Week 10, Connor Light of Warren 10-4 in Week 11, Amin Hernandez of St. George 11-5 in Week 12, Brandon Hurd of Brooks 13- 1-1 in Week 13, Ryan Verrill of Warren 6-7 in Week 14, Beckett Haskell of Rockland 11-5 in Week 15, Jeremiah LaBree 9-7 in Week 16, Brad Strong of Rockland 11-4 in Week 17 and Zack Miller of Warren 10-6 in Week 18.

Mark Haskell and Brower had the best Weekly records among the “pundits” at 13-2 in Week 17.

Hurd of Brooks (13-1-1) in Week 13, Strong of Rockland (11-4) in Week 17, Beckett Haskell of Rockland (11-5) in Week 15, Hernandez of St. George (11-5) in Week 12 and Commeau (11-5) in Week 5 had the top marks among guests, while Hurd finished atop the group.

As the dog days of summer quickly transitioned into the brisk days of fall, the start of the regular season was upon us as 32 teams geared up for a run at the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

And, on a Midcoast level, sportswriters and sports aficionados looked to prove their mental mettle for bragging rights.

For the 24th year, the MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff ushered in its “Pigskin Pundits” Weekly NFL game selections, where readers/fans tested their football wits against the “pros.”

For decades, the Weekly Picks were Featured in Courier Publications’ Newspapers The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal. Now, those Picks are made exclusively on the organization’s websites — knox.villagesoup.com and waldo.villagesoup.com.

The prognosticators and Weekly guest go head-to-head when they pick the winners — no scores or point spreads involved — of that week’s slate of games.

After 18 weeks, the guest with the best weekly record will return to pick against Waltz, Haskell, Miller and Brower for the Playoffs and Super Bowl. The guest with the best Weekly record will also receive a year’s subscription to one of MaineStay Media/VillageSoup Newspapers or one of the organization’s websites.

The conference Championship games include:

Jan. 29

NFC: Well. 2 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

AFC: Well. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

The Picks for the third round of the Playoffs for the “Pigskin Pundits” and their guests include:

Brower — San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Waltz—Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Mark Haskell — Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Leonard—Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Hurd—Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

History lesson

Last year’s top guest picker was Ryan Verrill of Warren, who finished 12-2 in Week 14, and earned the right to pick against Waltz, Haskell, Brower and former picker Zack Miller in the postseason.

In the playoffs, Haskell and Miller finished 9-4, Waltz 8-5, Brower 7-6 and Verrill 6-7, as Haskell, Waltz and Miller correctly picked the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Overall in 2021-22, Brower finished 188-96-1 (.662); Haskell, 184-100-1 (.648); Waltz, 180-104-1 (.634); Zack Miller, 176-108-1 (620); and guests, 176-108-1 (620).

