Brandon Vazquez taking confidence from goal in FC Cincinnati’s Leagues Cup win over Chivas
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez is hoping to use his goal in Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Showcase win over Chivas as a boost for the rest of the MLS regular season.
The Orange and Blue came from a goal behind to beat their Liga MX Counterparts 3-1 at TQL Stadium, with Vazquez adding the third from Alvaro Barreal’s cross following strikes from Yuya Kubo and Calvin Harris.
Wednesday’s goal ends a four-game drought for Vazquez, who will now be aiming to extend his tally beyond 16 in Cincinnati’s final three games of the regular season, in turn sealing their MLS Cup Playoffs debut.
“It’s a confidence that [it] gives me going into the game next week versus Seattle,” Vazquez told Reporters after the match. “You know, it’s been a couple of games where I haven’t been able to get [the] back of the net. So it’s definitely nice to get back on it.
“It’s, like I said, it’s confidence that we needed. We played a big, big team tonight. A good team tonight so being able to win is definitely a big confidence boost for us.”
Beating Liga MX opposition only serves as further proof of Cincinnati’s credentials under Pat Noonan, who is overseeing an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and just one defeat in their last 18 matches.
“Winning is always important,” said Noonan, who named an experimental starting XI for the match. “I think it’s also important for a group of players that maybe haven’t been getting as many minutes as some maybe would like to come out and have a strong performance and win the game.
“Certainly, going into an important match against Seattle, you keep some confidence with the performance and the results, so I do think it’s important.”
Cincy currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference, three points above the MLS Cup Playoffs line with three games to go.