Brandon Vázquez is eager to debut with the USMNT but there’s no decision yet

The 2022 MLS season was when Brandon Vázquez burst onto the scene by scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 33 regular season appearances, 32 as a starter. The FC Cincinnati striker received his first call-up for the United States men’s national team camp held in January’s camp in California, which features two Friendlies to kick off the start of the new World Cup cycle.

USMNT or Mexico?

The Mexican-American dual national has not made a decision about his future at the international level. Still, he is grateful for the opportunity to debut with the USMNT. The 24-year-old was linked to a call-up from the Mexico national team for the 2022 World Cup, but he confirmed that there had been no contact with that country’s federation.

So the United States took advantage of the situation and gave him a call for the first Friendlies of the year against Serbia (January 25) and Colombia (January 28). The 24-year-old joined the rest of the USMNT Squad over the weekend and spoke to the media following training, describing his experiences getting to know the team.

“Now that I’m here, my priority is to do my best and score goals every time I play,” said Vázquez at Monday’s press conference at the Dignity Health Sports Park. “Nothing has changed [regarding his commitment at the international level]. Last year I was doing everything possible that I could control to give myself the best opportunity to get into the [US] World Cup roster.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way, but you have to shake it off and start all over again. That is exactly what I am doing now, start fresh, with a lot of energy and a lot of excitement to be here,” concluded Brandon Vázquez.

Since these couple of Friendlies will take place during a non-FIFA-sanctioned window, even if the 24-year-old sees minutes with the United States, it doesn’t mean he is fully committed. Broadly, this means there could still be time for Mexico to make a pitch to the up-and-coming striker.